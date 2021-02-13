High Court Sends Notice To Haryana Govt Over Nodeep Kaur's 'Illegal Confinement'

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday took suo moto cognizance of the alleged illegal detention of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur and issued a notice to the Haryana government in the matter.

The high court has sought a reply from the state government by February 24 and has asked it to explain the complaint filed against Kaur who was arrested on January 12.

The court said it has taken up anonymous complaints filed on Feb 6 and 8 about Nodeep Kaur's "illegal confinement".

The 23-year-old activist has been charged with three cases which include extortion and an attempt to murder.

On February 13, Kaur was granted bail in the extortion case, however, she was not released as her bail request in another case was rejected on January 12.

Kaur is currently lodged at a Karnal jail.

Kaur, a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat, the Haryana Police had said.

