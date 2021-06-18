Here’s How CBSE Will Assist Schools With Tabulating Class 12 Results; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said that it will help schools in preparing class 12 results by providing an IT system that will be pre-populated with class 10 results and ease taulating the scores.

While the exams for both class 10 and 12 were cancelled by CBSE in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board announced its alternative assessment policy for both the classes. While schools have been asked to submit class 10 marks till June 30, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks is July 15.

"Regarding the tabulation of marks for class 12, the CBSE has decided to assist the result committee and schools in preparation of result. Accordingly, an IT system is being developed in-house which will be made available to all the concerned schools sponsoring students for class 12 for calculation of results," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce time taken and so many other hassles. This system will also pre populate marks of Class 10 of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other boards' class 10 results data," he added.

"CBSE will continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that without any problem, result is prepared by the schools. CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist the schools in preparation of result of both class 10 and class 12 from next week," Bhardwaj said.

According to the policy for class 12 results, decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

With PTI inputs

