Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel six pairs of trains from next month that it had started during festive season.

The Western Railway authorities said that it has decided to cancel six pairs of special trains between Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat due to “operational reasons” during the winter season.

The list of the trains which have been cancelled include:

Train No. 05068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur weekly special running every Friday to remain cancelled from December 3, 2021- February 25, 2022.

Train No. 05067 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus - Haridwar weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

Train No. 09018 Haridwar - Bandra Terminus - weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Train No. 09403 Ahmedabad - Sultanpur weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled from December 7, 2021 to February 22, 2022.

Train No. 09404 Sultanpur - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

Train No. 09407 Ahmedabad - Varanasi weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Train No. 09408 Varanasi - Ahmedabad weekly special running every Saturday to remain cancelled from December 4, 2021 to February 26, 2022.

Train No. 09111 Valsad - Haridwar weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled December 7, 2021 to February, 23, 2022.

Train No. 09112 Haridwar - Valsad weekly special running every Wednesday to remaincancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

Train No. 04309 Ujjain - Dehradun bi-weekly special running every Wednesday and Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Train No. 04310 Dehradun - Ujjain bi-weekly special running every Tuesday and Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.