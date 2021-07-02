July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala Health Minister Announces Child Care Training In Advance To Cope With The Third Wave Better

Kerala Health Minister Announces Child Care Training In Advance To Cope With The Third Wave Better

The three-day long first phase of the programme has commenced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

Outlook Web Desk 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala Health Minister Announces Child Care Training In Advance To Cope With The Third Wave Better
Kerala Health Minister Veena George spoke on training the healthcare workers for child care before the third wave comes
Twitter
Kerala Health Minister Announces Child Care Training In Advance To Cope With The Third Wave Better
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T12:06:38+05:30

On Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George spoke about  an expert 'baby care' training programme already running in  Kerala to with an aim to prepare health workers for providing intensive care to children and newborn babies anticipating the onset of a threatening third wave.

On her Facebook page, the Minister said the training would include  paediatricians and nurses in all the medical colleges in the state.

The three-day long first phase of the programme has commenced at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

Subsequently, such training programmes would be held in other districts of the state under the supervisionof experts in the paediatric department of the medical colleges.

The minister said in her post that the government has come up with a programme to prepare health workers to provide emergency and intensive care to children.

She said the training programme would help health workers to gain the necessaryskills required to work in the fields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care.

George said hospitals are also being prepared to deal with Covid and post-Covid complications in children and steps are underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilators and other monitoring equipment which would be required for
providing any additional treatment or care to minors.

(With PTI  Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SP's Decision To Contest UP Assembly Polls With Smaller Parties Indicates 'Helplessness': Mayawati

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Veena George Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Government Healthcare Child Care COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos