Haryana: Protesting Farmers Vandalise Venue Of CM's Meet, Programme Cancelled

Protesting farmers uprooted the venue of chief minister-farmer talks on Sunday at Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was slated to hold his Kisan Mahapanchayat to highlight the "benefits" of contentious new farm laws.

The disruption comes after Haryana police attempted to disperse protesting farmers at a toll near Karnal, by firing tear gas shells and water cannons at farmers who attempted to march towards Kaimla, reports claimed.

However, farmers reached the venue and disrupted the ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ programme. The protesting groups also took control over the makeshift helipad where the chief minister was supposed to land, resulting in a cancellation of the event.

The programme was cancelled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, BJP leader Raman Mallik said. They damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue.

Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the ''kisan mahapanchayat''.

Policemen were seen trying to pacify the agitating farmers but they went ahead to take control of the stage.

“We will not allow the government to hold this programme,” a protester said.

Heavy police deployment was observed at the Kaimla village today, as the Haryana CM is scheduled to hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat later in the day. Roads leading to the village were barricaded by police forces to avoid the entry of protesting farmers to the programme venue. Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government. Khattar has reportedly preponed his visit to the village to pre-afternoon.

In a similar incident, Haryana police used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers last week in Rewari district, as they were marching towards Delhi to join the farmers' stir.

The BJP-ruled Haryana government in November, in the early days of the farmers' agitation, decided to stop farmers from different states head to Delhi by using similar means. Reports and video footage of police clashing with farmers, employing barricades, water cannons, tear gas, and batons circulated for days afterwards.

Today, Congress's Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Respected Manohar Lal ji, please stop this pretence of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kaimla village. By playing with the sentiments of those who provide us with food, please stop meddling with the law and order situation".

"If you want to communicate, do it with the Annadata who has been staging the borders for the last 46 days," he added.

