After Brief Drama, Rajasthan Police Enter Resort Housing Sachin Pilot's Camp

A Rajasthan police team has entered a resort in Haryana's Manesar, where rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs are camping since the weekend. The cops were briefly stopped by Haryana Police from entering the hotel.

The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some dissident MLAs. One of the key persons, whose voice samples police have reached Harayana to collect, is Bhanwar Lal Sharma -- the Congress MLA allegedly heard in an audio tape discussing plans to topple Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Rajasthan police have registered an FIR in connection with two audio clips.

The Congress party, on Friday, demanded the immediate arrest of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for being allegedly involved in a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. The demand came after audio clips went viral on social media platforms. The clips are purportedly of a telephonic conversation between Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

The audio clips had come into circulation on the same day that sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs, who are caught in a power tussle with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the anti-defection law.

(With PTI Inputs)