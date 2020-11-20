November 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Volunteers For Covid Vaccine, Gets Trial Dose Of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Volunteers For Covid Vaccine, Gets Trial Dose Of Covaxin

Anil Vij becomes the first cabinet minister to volunteer for a potential vaccine against Covid-19.

PTI 20 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Volunteers For Covid Vaccine, Gets Trial Dose Of Covaxin
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers in the trials for potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, at Civil Hospital in Ambala district.
PTI
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Volunteers For Covid Vaccine, Gets Trial Dose Of Covaxin
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T16:36:14+05:30
Also read

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer in the state for the third phase trial of the vaccine.

The third phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the state on Friday and the 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.  

Vij is stated to be the first cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose of a potential vaccine against Covid-19.  

Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep Singh told reporters that the Covaxin dose was administrated to Vij successfully.

Earlier the minister underwent some tests at the hospital, where he was kept under observation for some time after being administered the vaccine.

Before reaching the civil hospital, Vij, while talking to media persons, said if all goes well, the vaccine against Covid-19 will be available to the people by the beginning of next year. 

To a query, Vij, who has diabetes and had undergone surgery, said he was not suffering from any such disease which will affect him adversely after taking the vaccine.

The MLA from Ambala Cantt, had on Wednesday said the third phase of the trial of Covaxin will begin in the state on November 20 and had offered to get vaccinated.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last month, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed an interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR.

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

Human trials of Covaxin had begun at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July, Vij had said earlier.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Arnab Fans Shun Zomato After Actor Swara Bhasker’s Tweet

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Anil Vij Haryana COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Covaxin trial Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos