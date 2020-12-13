December 13, 2020
Corona
Gunfight Breaks Out During Search Operation In J-K's Poonch

PTI 13 December 2020
PTI
A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police assisted by the Army personnel launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists, the officials said.

They said the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search teams in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces retaliated to neutralize the terrorists, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

