Gujarat Polls Results To Be Announced Today; BJP Eyes To Continue Win In Ruling State

Counting of votes for local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat will be declared today and BJP is eyeing to continue its winning streak ahead of Assembly elections due early next year.

The local polls includes-- 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayat and 231 taluka panchayat

The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

BJP retained power by winning 93 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), held on Sunday.

Interestingly, AAP has become the only opposition party to win the remaining 27 seats. While the Congress, which had won 36 seats in 2015, could not bag even a single seat this time.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Gujarat's Surat to "thank" the people of the city, where his party has put up an impressive show by winning 27 seats in the recently-held civic polls. He also took part in a mega road show and held meeting with the newly-elected corporators.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said State Election Commission

