Gujarat: Charred Body Of Thai Woman Found In Surat Flat

Neighbours of the woman, identified as Mimmi, found flames emanating from her second floor rented flat in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

PTI 06 September 2020
The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

Neighbours of the woman, identified as Mimmi, found flames emanating from her second floor rented flat in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

"The door of the flat was locked for inside. Her body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain whether it was murder or suicide," Assistant Commissioner of Police AK  Varma said.

Neighbours said a woman had visited the deceased at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

Varma said more information was being collected about the victim from Thailand and CCTV footage of the street, which is part of a containment zone, was being checked.

