December 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Link Showing Incorrect Map Of India

Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Link Showing Incorrect Map Of India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link

PTI 03 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Link Showing Incorrect Map Of India
Representational Image
Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Link Showing Incorrect Map Of India
outlookindia.com
2020-12-03T09:00:26+05:30

The government has asked Wikipedia to remove a link from its platform that has shown an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link, they added.

 The matter had been flagged by a Twitter user, who highlighted that the Wikipedia page on India-Bhutan relationship had incorrectly depicted the map of Jammu Kashmir, and asked the government to take action.

 Sources said taking cognizance of the matter, the ministry issued an order on November 27, 2020 directing Wikipedia to remove the map as it violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

 They added that the government can take legal action against the company, including blocking access to the entire platform, in case it does not make the changes.

 Last month, the government had issued a notice to microblogging platform Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: Official Picks Up Man's Slipper To Help Him, Finds Rs 12 Lakh Hidden Gold

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Wikipedia Maps National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos