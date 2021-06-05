Govt Asks Twitter To Take Action Against Political Cartoonist Manjul's Account

Popular political cartoonist Manjul on Friday was informed by Twitter that it has received a legal request from Indian law enforcement asking for an action against his Twitter account. Manjul had on Friday shared the email he had received from Twitter.

The action was sought against Manjul’s profile instead of a specific tweet.

Twitter in its email to Manjul stated that the email is intended to only inform him and that Twitter has not taken any action on the reported content.

The request from the Indian law enforcement alleged that Manjul’s Twitter profile “violates the law of India”.

Manjul, as he shared the email on Twitter, wrote, “Jai ho Modi ji ki sarkaar ki [Hail the Modi government],” and said it would have been good if the government mentioned which tweet of his had caused a problem.

The development has come at a time when tension has been brewing between Twitter and the Government of India over new IT rules and a Congress “toolkit”.

