Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the former President said he has tested positive for Coronavirus and asked those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested for the Coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the former President tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee is one the several VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, The BJP's UP chief, Swatantra Dev Singh, tested positive for the virus the same day.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also tested Covid-19 positive.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter also tested positive for Coronavirus. Aishwarya and her daughter recovered and were released from the hospital. The Senior Bachchan was also discharged from hospital after his tests came negative.