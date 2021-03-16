March 16, 2021
Corona
Former Congress Leader PC Chacko To Join NCP Today

PC Chacko had quit the Congress on March 10, alleging that groupism was rampant in the party's Kerala unit

Outlook Web Bureau 16 March 2021
PC Chacko
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-03-16T18:22:11+05:30
Former Congress leader P C Chacko on Tuesday announced his decision to join the NCP.

“I am formally joining NCP today,” Chacko said on Tuesday.

Chacko had quit the Congress on March 10, alleging that groupism was rampant in the party's Kerala unit.

Chacko had further alleged that favouritism was at play while choosing the candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He had alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala were being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

Chacko, who was a former working committee member of the Congress, is the second senior leader to quit the national party after Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia joined the BJP after his resignation over differences with Congress' Madhya Pradesh state leadership.

(With PTI inputs)

 

