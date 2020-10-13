Flipkart, Patanjali Issued Show-Cause Notice For Closure Over PWM Rules

October 13, 2020
Corona
In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, the CPCB has said the show cause notice has been issued to these units for non-compliance of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2018.

PTI 13 October 2020
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T15:27:35+05:30

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has told the NGT that it has issued show-cause notices for the closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the matter.

In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal, the CPCB has said the show cause notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, has been issued to these units on October 8, for the closure of their operation and environment compensation for non-compliance of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2018.

The CPCB further informed the NGT that four firms —Hindustan Coca-cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Pepsico India Holding Pvt Ltd, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, and Ms NourishCo Beverages Ltd — are registered with CPCB. "However, they have not provided information for evidence-based assessment of the implementation of the action plan for fulfilment of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) liability".

The documents submitted by them have not been endorsed by state pollution control boards (SPCBs) and accordingly, the show cause notice has been issued to these firms as well.

PTI Delhi India Flipkart Patanjali Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) National Green Tribunal (NGT) Plastic Waste PepsiCo National

