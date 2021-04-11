April 11, 2021
Poshan
Noida Fire: 2 Children Dead, Around 150 Shanties Destroyed

The incident took place around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2021
Representational Image
File Photo
2021-04-11T17:30:20+05:30

Two children died and around 150 shanties were destroyed after a major fire broke out in a village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, said the police. 

According to officials, the incident took place around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits. 

"Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," he said.

Police and fire safety officials were at the spot overseeing the operation, he added.

Other details were awaited.

(With PTI Inputs) 

