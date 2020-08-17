Fire At 6th Floor Of Parliament Annexe Building, 7 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.