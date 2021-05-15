Father Hacks 16-Year-Old Daughter, Lover To Death In Kanpur; Held

May 15, 2021
According to officials, police have also recovered the axe with which the accused killed the victims

Outlook Web Bureau 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 4:37 pm
The incident occurred on Friday night, police said
Representational Image
A man hacked his 16-year-old daughter and her minor lover to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said adding that they have arrested the accused.

The incident occurred on Friday night, when the girl had invited her 15-year-old boyfriend to her house after her parents had gone out to attend a relative’s wedding.

However, after the girl’s uncle saw the duo together, he locked them inside the house and informed his brother about the incident.

The girl’s father then returned home and killed both the victims in a fit of anger, officials said.

According to circle officer Pawan Gautam, police have arrested the accused, a truck driver by profession. Cops have also recovered the axe with which the father hacked the two teenagers to death.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Murder National

