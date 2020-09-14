Farooq Abdullah Attends His First Parliament Session Post Revocation of Article 370

Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah is attending Parliament for the first time since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. According to sources in the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Abdullah is expected to speak about the revocation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and other related issues including the situation along Line of Control (LoC) and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The 83-year-old National Conference president has recently pledged support for the Gupkar declaration. On August 22 along with other political leaders from the region, he signed a joint statement that described the abrogation of Article 370 as grossly “unconstitutional” and sought its restoration.

Abdullah has denied rumours of his resignation as an MP and has said that whenever he gets an opportunity in Parliament he will show what he is capable of doing. “You will see my role in Parliament,” he said in a press conference in Srinagar recently.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine