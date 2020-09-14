September 14, 2020
Corona
Farooq Abdullah Attends His First Parliament Session Post Revocation of Article 370

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is expected to raise the issue of the revocation of Article 370 in the ongoing Parliament session.

Naseer Ganai 14 September 2020
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in the Lok Sabha during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi.
PTI/LSTV
2020-09-14T15:03:51+05:30

Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah is attending Parliament for the first time since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. According to sources in the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Abdullah is expected to speak about the revocation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and other related issues including the situation along Line of Control (LoC) and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The 83-year-old National Conference president has recently pledged support for the Gupkar declaration. On August 22 along with other political leaders from the region, he signed a joint statement that described the abrogation of Article 370 as grossly “unconstitutional” and sought its restoration.

Abdullah has denied rumours of his resignation as an MP and has said that whenever he gets an opportunity in Parliament he will show what he is capable of doing. “You will see my role in Parliament,” he said in a press conference in Srinagar recently.

 

