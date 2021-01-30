Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Check List Of Affected Areas

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws, an official said.

Also Read| Centre Suspends Internet Services Near Farmers' Protest Sites In Delhi, Union Leaders Observe Day-Long Fast

Apart from the abovementioned sites, internet services will also be suspended in a few adjoining areas along the Delhi border. The order will remain effective till 11 pm of January 31, an official said.

The decision has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official added.

On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine