January 30, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Check List Of Affected Areas

Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Check List Of Affected Areas

The Centre's order regarding internet suspension will remain effective till 11 pm of January 31 at areas near the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Check List Of Affected Areas
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.
Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Check List Of Affected Areas
outlookindia.com
2021-01-30T15:40:27+05:30
Also read

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws, an official said.

Also Read| Centre Suspends Internet Services Near Farmers' Protest Sites In Delhi, Union Leaders Observe Day-Long Fast

Apart from the abovementioned sites, internet services will also be suspended in a few adjoining areas along the Delhi border. The order will remain effective till 11 pm of January 31, an official said.

The decision has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official added.

On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shocking! 6-Year-Old Gujarat Girl Rescued Two Months After She Was Abducted

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Internet Internet Shutdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos