February 26, 2021
Corona
High Court Grants Bail To Labour Rights Activist Nodeep Kaur

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
Labour Rights Activist Nodeep Kaur
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail on Friday by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a criminal case

Nodeep Kaur has been lodged in Karnal jail of Haryana.

The 23-year-old labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in her bail plea to the Punjab and Haryana High Court claimed that she has been severely beaten up at a police station. 

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

In the bail plea filed through her counsels Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Harinder Deep Singh Bains, Kaur stated that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

In her petition, the labour rights activist claimed that she was "targeted and falsely implicated" in the case as she was successful in generating massive support for the ongoing farmer movement against the Centre's three new farm laws.

(More detais are awaited)

