Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Farm Laws Have Been Stayed, What Are You Protesting Against?: Supreme Court To Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Kisan Mahapanchayat had filed a writ petition, seeking permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court, however, asked them what was the protest continuing for?

Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh after a Minister's son allegedly rammed his vehicle into the protesting farmers. | Twitter

2021-10-04T14:38:33+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 2:38 pm

The three new farm laws have already been stayed, the Supreme Court said on Monday while asking the Kisan Mahapanchayat what is it protesting against when these legislations are not in place.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said where is the question of going on protest once a party has already approached the court challenging the validity of the laws.

When Attorney General KK Venugopal was referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed on Sunday, the bench said nobody takes responsibility when such incidents happen.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that once the matter is before the highest Constitutional court, nobody can be on the streets for the same issue.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a farmers’ body protesting against the three new farm laws while they sought directions to authorities to allow it to stage 'satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar here.

‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, the farmers and agriculturists body, and its president have also sought directions to the concerned authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the body at the Jantar Mantar for organising peaceful and non-violent ‘Satyagrah’.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on October 21, transferred to itself the plea, which was filed by the farmers' body before the Rajasthan High Court challenging the validity of the three farm laws.

Several farmer organizations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

