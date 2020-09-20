September 20, 2020
Farm Bills: 31 Farmers' Outfits Come Together For Punjab 'Bandh' On Sept 25

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

PTI 20 September 2020
Representational image.
PTI
Thirty-one farmers' bodies in Punjab on Saturday joined hands to make the September 25 “bandh” against the agriculture-related Bills introduced in Parliament by the Centre a success.

Representatives of the farmers' outfits held a meeting in this regard at Moga on Saturday.

A call for a 'rail roko' agitation has already been given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from September 24 to 26.

Among the major farmers' unions which supported the “bandh” call are the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari); Kirti Kisan Union; Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan); BKU (Lakhowal); BKU (Kadiyan); BKU (Sidhupur); BKU (Doaba) and BKU (Dakunda), said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The three legislationsFarmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill--were passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

These will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI Chandigarh Agriculture: Farmers Rajya Sabha National

