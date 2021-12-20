Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” WHat does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir
Gypsy family of Gujjar ethnicity in the Aru Valley. | Shutterstock

Trending

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T22:00:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 10:00 pm

Tribal community Gujjars and Bakerwals on Monday welcomed the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir proposing nine Assembly seats be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The implementation comes after 30 years of wait. 

"The draft recommendation of the Delimitation Commission regarding the reservation of nine seats for tribals (STs) in J-K Assembly is a step that will prove historic towards tribal development," said Javaid Rahi, noted tribal researcher and founder secretary of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation.

The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for the Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members on Monday.

Nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Prime Minister Modi in June, early this year, held a meeting held with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, where he had made it clear that for the political process to begin and elections to take place in in the Valley, it is crucial for the delimitation exercise to be completed in the region first.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

What is Delimitation in the Indian context?

Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.”

In the Indian context, Delimitation is the process of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats to represent changes in the population. It’s only after this exercise has been completed that an election can be conducted.

The objective is to have equal representation to equal segments of the population and ensure a fair division of geographical areas so that all political parties or candidates contesting elections have a level playing field in terms of the number of voters.

In the normal course of events, the exercise is carried out every few years after Census to ensure that each seat has approximately an equal number of voters. The Parliament enacts a Delimitation Act under Article 82 of the Constitution and an independent high-powered panel known as the Delimitation Commission is constituted to carry out the exercise.

What does Delimination mean for J&K?

In what used to be the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats was governed by the Indian Constitution, but the delimitation of its Assembly seats was governed separately by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957.  Jammu and Kashmir were kept out of the delimitation exercise when it was carried out in the rest of the country between 2002-2008.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir lost their special status and became a Union Territory. A delimitation commission was constituted and asked to carve out Assembly and Parliament seats.

The completion of the delimitation exercise in the Valley will signal the resumption of the political process in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for elections to be held in the Union Territory which has been under Centre's rule since June 2018.

(with inputs from PTI)

 


Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over Rs 13,000 Crore Recovered From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

Over Rs 13,000 Crore Recovered From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Five Ministers To Discuss Ties With Central Asian Countries

AFSPA To Continue In Assam, To Be Withdrawn If Peace Lasts: CM Himanta Biswa

Bharat Biotech Seeks Trial For Phase-3 Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Dose

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary

J&K Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir

Telangana's First Gay Wedding, LGBT Matrimonial...Is India Finally Ready For Same-Sex Marriage?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from India

Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Additional Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir Valley | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Additional Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir Valley | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Jayanta Oinam / The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Advertisement