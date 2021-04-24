Explained: Here’s How To Search For Covid-19 Resources On Twitter

Amid Covid-19 infections spiralling out of control in the country, Twitter on Friday modified its “advanced search option” to help coronavirus patients and their relatives find Covid-related resources on its platform.

This development comes in the backdrop of increasing number of people, hospitals and NGOs taking to the microblogging site to share information regarding Covid-19 resources like hospital bed availability, medicines and injections, medical oxygen suppliers, plasma donors etc.

Twitter’s India handle published a thread (series of tweets) on Friday letting its users know how they can make use of the website to look for Covid resources. “All across the country, people are using Twitter to find the latest information and access to resources right now. As this people’s movement unfolds, we wanted to remind you of some of the features that could help you find what you’re looking for faster #Covid19IndiaHelp,” Twitter India tweeted.

All across the country, people are using Twitter to find the latest information and access to resources right now. As this people’s movement unfolds, we wanted to remind you of some of the features that could help you find what you’re looking for faster #Covid19IndiaHelp ðÂ§µ — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 23, 2021

Twitter’s new advanced search option can “help you filter for fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account,” thereby helping you tailor your search and narrow down on tweets that will be the most helpful for you.

Advanced Search https://t.co/bW17tNg7M7 can help you filter for fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account. pic.twitter.com/WBbhNbzHyb — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 23, 2021

It also helps you search for tweets based on particular words, exact phrases (in case you are searching for a particular medicine or injection) and language.

“If you’d like to see Tweets that are close to your current location, type in a relevant hashtag in the search bar, tap the toggle button on the top right, and turn on ‘Near you’ under ‘Location’. You’ll have to turn on location settings for this to work,” Twitter India posted.

If you’d like to see Tweets that are close to your current location, type in a relevant hashtag in the search bar, tap the toggle button on the top right, and turn on ‘Near you’ under ‘Location’. You’ll have to turn on location settings for this to work. pic.twitter.com/BwQENGjduw — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 23, 2021

You can also view the most recent tweets first, by tapping the ‘sparkle’ button on the top right of your home timeline.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine