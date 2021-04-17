Explained: Here’s How To Get Plasma; Check Availability Of Covid-19 Beds And Remdesivir Injections

With the second wave of the pandemic gripping India, hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of beds and many states are running out of Remdesivir injections and plasma for coronavirus patients.

These developments come in the backdrop of India reporting its highest single-day covid-19 spike on Saturday as the country logged 2,34,692 new Covid-19 infections.

Amid this, there are many hospitals, NGOs and other organisations providing information on how to check the availability of Covid-19 beds, Remdesivir injections and where to get plasma for coronavirus positive patients.

Here, we have compiled a list of few such resources—

Remdesivir Availability

1) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

In order to make the drug accessible, Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL) official website has provided various details on the availability of Remdesivir as well as Favipiravir tablets used to treat Covid patients.

Their website— readytofightcovid.in— lists the hospitals and pharma shops in various cities where the two drugs available, along with phone numbers and addresses.

Not just that, it also provides access to a 24/7 helpline number — 1800-266-708— in case one needs to enquire about drugs for Covid treatment.

2) Cipla

Besides DRL, another drug manufacturing company, Cipla, is also currently giving Remedesivir injections directly to the hospital where a patient has been admitted in order to avoid the black marketing of the medicines.

One can reach out to Cipla through their website www.cipla.com, or email them at info.availability@cipla.com. Cipla’s helpline no. is 8657311088.

Information on hospital beds

1) Delhi government's website to keep track of beds-- https://delhifightscorona.in/

2) https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

3) Those in Bangalore an check out https://covidhelplinebangalore.com/

4) Those in Ranchi can check out https://localsay.in/beds

5) Those in Mumbai can drop a mail at appointment@nanvatihospital.org for information regarding nursing facilities and online appointments for people suffering from a mild case of Covid-19 infection.

Information on plasma for Covid-19 patients—

1) covidplasma.online –provides consolidated information on plasma resources

2) https://dhoondh.com

3) http://plasmadonor.in/

4) http://needplasma.in/

5) https://plasmaline.in/

