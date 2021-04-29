Explained: Goa Imposes A Lockdown; Here’s What It Means For Travellers

Amid coronavirus cases spiralling out of control across the country, the Goa government on Wednesday announced its decision to impose a lockdown in the state. The lockdown will be effective from April 29 to May 3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Prior to Goa, Karnataka, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir also imposed a covid-induced lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

How many days is the lockdown in Goa for?

The lockdown in Goa began at 7 pm today and it will be lifted at 6 am on May 3. Now a decision had been taken to impose only a four day lockdown to break the chain of the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state and it is unlikely to be extended, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

What will remain open?

Sawant clarified all essential services – Grocery shops will remain open throughout the day and there was no need for panic buying or hoarding of groceries. Industries will be allowed to operate within their premises and will have to arrange for transport facilities for their staff. Government offices with limited staff will be open. Healthcare and emergency services will remain uninterrupted.

Are restaurants open?

Restaurant kitchens have been allowed to remain open and food deliveries can also take place. However, bars and restaurants that were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity so far, during the four days of the lockdown they will have to remain closed.

What about tourists entering the state?

Entry of vehicles coming into the state from neighbouring states has not been curbed. All the tourists coming into Goa over the course of the four days will be allowed to stay in their hotels but not venture out.

What will remain closed?

Public transport will not operate. Tourism activity including casinos will also be closed during the lockdown. Weekly markets in different parts of Goa will not be held during the lockdown.

Schools and colleges in the state were already closed after a rise in infections and board examinations have been postponed. Collectors of both North Goa and South Goa will issue the necessary guidelines for the lockdown on Wednesday evening.

What about events?

The Goa government had already appealed to people not to host large events in the state. The chief minister, however, said on Wednesday that weddings and religious functions scheduled over the period of the lockdown can be held with no more than 50 persons in attendance.

What is the extent of Covid-19 infections in the state?

On Tuesday, there were 16,591 active cases of Covid-19 in Goa of which 2110 were reported in the last 24 hours. Thirty-one deaths were reported in the 24 hours preceding Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine