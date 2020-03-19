'Exhausted All His Remedies': SC Rejects Nirbhaya Convict's Plea Challenging Delhi HC Order

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain the plea of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh, claiming he was not in Delhi at the time of crime, saying he has exhausted all his remedies.

The top court said that no fresh evidence can be entertained at this level.

Mukesh Singh had moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime on December 16, 2012.

The high court had on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court.

On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel.

On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

