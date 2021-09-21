Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: Evidence Collected, Guilty Will Be Punished, Says Yogi Adityanath

All aspects related to the death of top seer Mahant Narendra Giri are being probed and the guilty will be punished, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The Mahant was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Math in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

The police under ADG (Allahabad zone) and commissioner, Allahabad are working as a team, the chief minister who rushed to Allahabad to pay respects to the seer told newspersons there.

Informing that evidence has been collected in connection with the Mahant's death, Adityanath said the case will be solved soon.

Every single aspect connected with the case will be exposed and the guilty will be punished, he added.

According to the wishes of the Mahant's followers, the body will be kept for “darshan” (public viewing) on Tuesday so that people could pay their last respects, Adityanath said, adding that a 5-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

After that, he will be laid to rest in a ‘samadhi’ as per religious rites and beliefs of Hinduism, the chief minister said

According to the police, his body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday.

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which Mahant Narendra Giri had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, they said.