'We Are With India On This': European Delegation On Abrogation Of Kashmir's Special Status

In the first visit by a foreign delegation to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, a group of 27 European lawmakers reached the Valley on Tuesday.

The government has said the visit will give the delegation a "clear view" of India's development and governance priorities. The members of the delegation are, however, visiting the Valley in their personal capacities.

The delegation includes Italy's Fulvio Martusciello, UK's David Richard Bull, Italy's Gianna Gancia, France's Julie Lechanteux, Czech Republic's Tomas Zdechovsky, Slovakia's Peter Pollak and Germany's Nicolas Fest.

"It (abrogation of Article 370) is India's internal matter as Kashmir is its part. It is the prerogative of the Indian government to take internal decisions. We are with India on this," Zdechovsky told PTI.

In his article in the European Parliament's monthly newspaper last month, Zdechovsky said the abrogation of Article 370 will help in rooting out several terrorist organisations operating in Kashmir.

"Following the article, I received many hate mails from Pakistan," he said.

Ahead of their two-day unofficial Kashmir visit, Members of European Parliament (MEPs) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told them that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

The visit will provide them with a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Modi said and hoped that it will also give them a "clear view" of the development and governance priorities in the region, according to an official release.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also briefed MEPs, who are from nine countries, on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, constitutional changes made in the status of Jammu and Kashmir with the revocation of Article 370 and the situation in the valley.

However, the initiative was strongly criticised by opposition parties with the Congress attacking the government, saying while it is allowing MEPs to visit J&K but preventing Indian leaders from doing so which was an insult to India's democracy and "ultimate disrespect" to its sovereignty.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted: "Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil."

Criticising the outreach, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity (not EU's official delegation), to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral."

Others castigated the government for hand-picking the MEPs, saying the members belonged to the far-right groups in their respective countries.

This is the first visit by a foreign delegation to the valley after the government abrogated Article 370 in August and comes barely weeks after the European Parliament plenary debate on the situation in Kashmir, during which High Representative/Vice-President expressed concern over the situation there.

"We remain concerned about the situation on the ground, with its restrictions on fundamental freedoms. It is crucial that freedom of movement and means of communication are fully restored as well as access to all essential services," said Tytti Tuppurainen, Finnish Minister for European Affairs on behalf of High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini on September 18.

As per sources, the delegation will meet J&K administration officials and locals in the valley. During the two-day visit, they are also likely to call on the Governor and interact with the media.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the party would raise issue in Parliament as, he added, the government decision violates the collective privileges of Indian MPs. Inviting EU lawmakers to JK is the "ultimate disrespect" to Indian Parliament's sovereignty, Sharma added.

Last week, a US Congressional panel questioned state department officials on the situation in Kashmir with some lawmakers expressing concern over the situation.

As many as six US lawmakers -- David Cicilline, Dina Titus, Andy Levin, Susan Wild, Chrissy Houlahan, and James McGovern -- also wrote a letter to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents.

(With Agency Inputs)