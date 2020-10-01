Escalation At LoC, Three Soldiers Dead, India Retaliates

Three Indian soldiers were killed in an escalation at Line of Control as Pakistan continued to fire artilleries. Five soldiers were left injured in a separate incident during heavy shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops retaliated to the attack and alleged that Pakistan used mortars to target Indian positions.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to an unprovoked firing in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons," Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

"The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing," he added.

While two soldiers were killed in a firing incident in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir early this morning, a third soldier died in overnight firing in Poonch.

(With inputs from PTI.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine