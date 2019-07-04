Enjoying This Aggression: Rahul Gandhi After Appearing In Defamation Case Filed By RSS Worker

After pleading not guilty in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that he will engage in the 'ideological fight' with the BJP and RSS with 10 times more vigour than he did during the last five years.

The case was filed by Dhrutiman Joshi who accused Gandhi of linking the right-wing organisation with the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017. Gandhi will now face the trial during which the court would record his statements and that of the complainant and other witnesses.

Speaking to reporters after the appearance, Gandhi said, "I am with the poor, farmers and labourers. This fight (against BJP and RSS) will continue."

Gandhi described the fight as a fight of ideology. "I will continue the fight with 10 times more vigour than I did during the last five years," he said.

"Aakraman ho raha hai, maza aa raha hai (aggression is happening and I am enjoying," Gandhi said.

PTI