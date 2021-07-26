Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam District

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

(PTI inputs)

