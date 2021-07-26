July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam District

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam District

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area of Kulgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam District
Representational Image
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam District
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T17:52:53+05:30

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 As the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them, he said.

 The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official added.

 The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa Terms Two-Year Tenure As Karnataka CM As ‘Trial By Fire’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Militants Jammu and kashmir Police & Security Forces National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos