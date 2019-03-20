ElectionsOutlook: For In-Depth News, Views And Analysis

The battle for 2019 Lok Sabha elections has officially begun. Starting April 11, India will begin voting in an election that will be held over seven phases till May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Starting today, Outlook will bring you in-depth coverage on general elections. From reportage and opinions to videos and data, our team of reporters will put together stories that matter.

To help you understand how elections have been fought and won over the years, Outlook, in association with DataNet India, will provide data-driven infographics. From data on country’s first general election held in 1952 till 2014 polls, we’ve got you covered. On the result day, you can track real-time updates from across the country.

Our election page section called Poliglot, a weekly news feature, will be a quick pick and more on the upcoming polls.

The video series #DidYouKnow will present interesting trivia and facts related to elections.

Toonocracy, a cartoon series, will be a light-hearted take on the world’s largest democratic exercise.

To know and learn more about the world's largest and most fascinating ballot exercise, click here.