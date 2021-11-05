Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Srinagar district administration is also mulling localised lock-down in some specific areas of the city if the number of positive cases do not decline.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-05T22:19:43+05:30
Outlook Correspondent

Outlook Correspondent

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 10:19 pm

In view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar, the district administration has declared eight more areas as micro containment zones in the city, a government spokesman said on Friday.

According to him, the medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, S.R Gunj and Khanyar areas have been declared as containment zones to prevent further transmission  of Covid-19 in the district.

"The areas include Milat Abad, Peerbagh, near Islamic Public School and Noorani Colony Peerbagh in Medical Zone Batamaloo, Upper Soura, near Petrol Pump, Bilal Colony Soura, near Bilal Masjid and Bota Kadal, near Darul ul Uloom Bilaliya in Medical Zone Zadibal, Zaina Kadal near Gagar Masjid in Medical Zone S R Gunj and Buchwara and Batwara areas in Khanyar Medical Zone in the district," he later added.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has stated that the recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases has prompted the district administration to take the step to ensure protection of the people.

The DC also said that Srinagar Administration is also mulling localised lock-down in some specific areas of the city if the number of positive cases do not decline.

Giving details, the DC said that the cases reported from Srinagar alone account for half of the total active Covid-19 cases in J&K. Other than Srinagar, the districts have either reported cases in single digit or no cases at all. 

“There are 476 active Covid-19 positive cases in only Srinagar district out of total 981cases in J&K”, the DC said. He said currently, there are 82 containment zones in Srinagar, 8 of which were added today

The DC further said If people don’t follow safety protocols, then Srinagar could be the reason behind the start of the third wave in J&K.

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown Containment Zone Micro-Containment Zone COVID-19 Active Covid Cases
