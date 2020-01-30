January 30, 2020
EC Notice To Kejriwal For Promising Mohalla Clinics During Model Code Of Conduct

BJP alleged Kejriwal promised to open Mohalla clinics in court premises provided space is allocated.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow ahead of Delhi polls in New Delhi.
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for promising Mohalla Clinics on a court premises in the city at a time when the Model Code of Conduct was in place.

A BJP leader had approached the poll body alleging that addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open Mohalla clinics in court premises provided space is allocated.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that Kejriwal had "made a promise".

The EC said it is of the opinion that Kejriwal has violated the Model Code by making the promise.

He has been asked to respond before 5.00 pm Friday. 

Earlier, Union Minster Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma were banned from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours and 96 hours, respectively, by the Election Commission.

The order came after controversial remarks by both leaders during election rallies in the national capital this week. 

In the rup up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP and Congress have sparred over the issue of Mohalla Clinics and government-run schools, with the saffron party alleging that the ruling government in the national capital has failed to fulfil its promises. On its part, AAP has dismissed the BJP's claims and said it had worked for the welfare of the people of Delhi for past five years.

(With PTI Inputs)

