Delhi Polls: Anurag Thakur Banned From Campaigning For 72 Hours, Parvesh Verma For 96 Hours

Union Minster Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma have been banned from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours and 96 hours, respectively, by the Election Commission.

The order comes after controversial remarks by both leaders during election rallies in the national capital this week.

On Wednesday, the poll body ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks.

During an election rally in Delhi, Thakur urged a crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "goli maaron saalon ko" (shoot the traitors) -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters. He was issued a show cause notice on Tuesday.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said that if BJP comes to power in Delhi, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour. Referring to the protesters, he claimed "they will enter your homes and rape your daughters and sisters."

