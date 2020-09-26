Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Jammu And Kashmir

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said.
The earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes occurred at 12:02 pm at a depth of 120 km.
However, no damage to property or injury or loss of life has been reported, they added.
(More details are awaited)
