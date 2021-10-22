Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with WTO Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Vice President European Commission Frans Timmermans.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets WTO Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.(Image: Twitter)

outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T18:36:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:36 pm

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"Met Director General, @wto @NOIweala. Spoke about the need for reformed multilateralism with fairer outcomes," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, in another meeting Jaishankar exchanged views on issues inlcuding climate action challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.

"Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan, the external affairs minister said. (With PTI inputs)

