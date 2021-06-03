New Rules Will Destroy Island's Way Of Life : Padma Shri Ali Manikfan

Multi-faceted marine researcher and Padma Shri award winner from Lakshadweep, Ali Manikfan has raised serious concerns about the row over the new rules being imposed in the island by administrator Praful Khoda Patel. In an interview to Outlook’s Thufail PT, the octogenarian says any attempt to meddle with the islanders' culture and freedom will only be counterproductive. Excerpts:

What’s your take on the Administrator’s new rules in Lakshadweep?

Any new rules should be implemented in consultation with the people of Lakshadweep. It will create problems if the Administrator brings in laws as per his wishes. The Administrators in the past had taken people into confidence and things were smooth. Those from outside Lakshadweep wouldn’t know the island life.

Why do the islanders think the new rules are problematic?

The islanders are habituated to eat beef. Everyone has their own food and dressing habits and tradition. Wouldn’t there be problem if you try to meddle with their freedom? One shouldn’t impose one’s culture on others. India is a diverse country. One shouldn’t communalise things.

Don’t you think Lakshadweep requires some reforms?

People reform themselves. No one can reform others. Will the government attempt to reform the indigenous people in Andaman Islands? Lakshadweep people have always had an independent life. Reform will happen gradually. Controlling is not reform.

As a Padma Shri award winner from Lakshadweep, what will be your appeal to the Prime Minister regarding this?

There’s a Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep to speak to the Centre regarding this. I had tried to contact him. If the mainland’s culture is imposed upon the island, the islanders will have to move out from the island.

There are people who say that the sea may take away islands like Lakshadweep due to climate change?

Climate change is a fact. But, Lakshadweep has been in existence for thousands of years. I haven’t seen any rise of sea level in the last 80 years.

