April 03, 2021
Poshan
DMK MP Kanimozhi Tests Positive For Covid, Hospitalised

Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for the virus

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2021
DMK leader Kanimozhi
File photo
DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday cancelled her programmes after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, party sources said.

Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, has cancelled her programmes after testing positive for the virus, the sources said.

Also, the party's women's wing secretary, Kanimozhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, they said.

On Friday, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

(With PTI inputs.)

