Demonetisation A Black Chapter In India’s History: Shiv Sena

Lashing out at the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said "celebrating" the fourth anniversary of demonetisation is akin to cutting birthday cakes on the graves of all those who committed suicide because of the policy.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena termed the 2016 decision as a "black chapter" in India's history. It claimed that the note ban and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) adversely impacted many small scale businesses.

"To celebrate demonetisation due to which many jobs were lost and because of which many people committed suicide, is akin to cutting a birthday cake sitting on the graves of all such people," the editorial stated.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the move helped reduce the circulation of black money and boosted transparency.

