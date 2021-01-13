January 13, 2021
Corona
Delhi To Reopen Schools For Classes 10, 12 Next Week

The schools are expected to reopen from January 18

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
2021-01-13T15:09:28+05:30

The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from January 18, according to a circular by the Directorate of Education.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week that the government is trying to find ways to reopen schools in the national capital that have remained shut due to coronavirus pandemic since March last year.

(More details awaited)

