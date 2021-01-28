January 28, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Pinjra Tod Member Natasha Narwal's Bail Plea

Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Pinjra Tod Member Natasha Narwal's Bail Plea

Natasha Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Pinjra Tod Member Natasha Narwal's Bail Plea
Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal
Twitter
Delhi Riots: Court Rejects Pinjra Tod Member Natasha Narwal's Bail Plea
outlookindia.com
2021-01-28T20:52:10+05:30
Also read

JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal’s bail plea was dismissed by a Delhi court on Thursday. Narwal has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to a northeast Delhi riots case.

Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Six-Time Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Announces Exit From Electoral Politics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Natasha Narwal Delhi delhi riots 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos