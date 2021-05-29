Delhi Floats Global Tender For 10 crore Covid Vaccines

In order to ramp up the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the Delhi government has floated its first global tender for 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. It is going to accept bids till June 7.

Manufacturers of vaccines will have will need to commit to starting the delivery of the vaccine in tranches within 45 days since the signing of the contract, according to a Hindustan Times report.

(More details awaited.)

