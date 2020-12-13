22-Year-Old Dragged From Railway Platform, Gang-Raped By 3 Men In Delhi

December 13, 2020
The woman was sitting alone when she was forcibly dragged to an isolated place by the three accused.

PTI 13 December 2020
A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men after they dragged her from the Shakur Basti railway station in New Delhi on Thurday night, according to reports. She was sitting at the platform alone when the three accused approached her. 

The police have formed several teams to arrest the suspects. The victim reportedly lives nearby the railway station and sat the platform after having an argument with her family.

"The three accused started to touch her inappropriately and when she resisted they dragged her into bushes near the railway station," a Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

The three men threatened her of dire consequences if she took the matter to authorities. The woman, on returning home, informed her family members who then reported the matter to police. The victim was later sent for medical examination, which confirmed sexual assault. 

The police have filed a case of gang rape and are screening CCTV footage to identify the accused involved. 

