Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Family Members Of Covid Victims In Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met family members of some eminent people in Lucknow, who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The defence minister visited the Cantonment residence of former Lucknow BJP chief Pradeep Bhargava, who too fell prey to the virus.

His wife Achla urged Singh to help her younger son Apurva Bhargava join the BJP and serve the party like her late husband did.

Bhargava’s other family members, including Abhinav, Shikha, Sweta, Pranav, Pranika, and Aarav were also present.

The Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow visited families of journalist Subhash Mishra, MLA Suresh Srivastava, and Mayo hospital's former chairperson KN Singh -- who died during the pandemic, a press release said.

He also met public representatives, intellectuals, officials and workers of various social organisations, heard their problems and assured them that their issues would be resolved soon.

Ministers, MLAs and senior officials including Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia among others met Singh in the capital.

He is scheduled to leave for Kanpur on Monday morning.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine