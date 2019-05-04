﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Defence Deal Pusher Today Aspires To Be India’s PM: Arun Jaitley On Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, had acquired offset defence contracts from French defence supplier Naval Group, against Scorpene submarines in 2011, during the UPA rule.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
2019-05-04T17:51:27+0530

Attacking Rahul Gandhi over his former business partner for allegedly acquiring defence offset contracts under the UPA regime, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Congress President was "a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister".

With reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale offsets, he asked Gandhi to tell the world, how he would like to be judged given that he judged others "without any evidence".

"Rahul Gandhi made allegations in transactions cleared by the CAG and the Supreme Court. Over a company getting offset contracts, he attacked the person who was not connected to that company in any way. And here you are directly connected to a company getting offset contract in another defence deal," Jaitley said at a press conference.

"How would you like to be judged now given that you are judging others when there is no evidence," he asked.

Jaitley said Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, at Backops Ltd in the UK had got offset defence contracts from French defence supplier Naval Group, against Scorpene submarines in 2011 during the UPA rule.

He said Gandhi had a 65 per cent stake in Backops between 2003 and 2009, when it was wound up.

However, after that McKnight acquired offset contracts. He also went on and signed a contract with a Visakhapatnam-based firm for the supply of critical parts for the Scorpene subs' missiles, he said.

"Although Ulrik Mcknight is an American citizen, he is a member of the social gang of Rahul Gandhi," Jaitley claimed.

"It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister. It's a serious charge," he said.

At a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi, responding to the charges and BJP leaders' attacks, said, "Please take any investigation you want and any action against me. I have no problem as I have not done anything wrong. But please also investigate Rafale."

(IANS)

 

