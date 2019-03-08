Death Toll Rises To Two In Jammu Grenade Attack

﻿
Yasir Bhat was said to be aligned with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2019
The death toll in the Jammu bus stand grenade attack increased to two on Friday after another person succumbed to injuries, police said.

Muhammad Riyaz, 32, who was injured on Thursday when the grenade flung by a militant exploded under a parked passenger bus at the General Bus Stand here, succumbed to his wounds in a hospital early Friday, the police added.

A 17-year-old youth from Uttarakhand was killed on Thursday, with 30 others injured.

Yasir Javaid Bhat alias Arhaan of Kulgam district, who has confessed of carrying carried out the attack, has been arrested.

Yasir Bhat was said to be aligned with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the victims' next of kin and Rs 20,000 each for the injured.

Thursday's was the third such attack at the Jammu General Bus Stand by militants in the last nine months.

(IANS)

