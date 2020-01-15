Davinder Singh's Links With Afzal Guru Should Be Probed With Open Mind: Ex-J&K DGP Kuldeep Khoda

Also read Arrested DSP Davinder Singh Had Taken Militants To Jammu In 2019, Reveal Interrogators

Arrested decorated police officer Davinder Singh's links with Afzal Guru should be probed with an open mind, Former Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Khoda said now that links Singh's links with terrorist groups have emerged and been established, his past has to be investigated.

“The letter needs to be probed now because of the link about Singh's involvement with the terrorists in transporting them," the former DGP said, adding, "he was caught while ferrying them."

"So given what has been revealed and everything that has been said about his past, including the letter which Afzal Guru had written to his lawyer, its relevance and correctness, needs to be looked into now. Prima facie we should go into the letter and go about it with an open mind,” Khoda said.

Controversy surrounded Singh's name first in 2013 when a local paper published a letter, written by Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, to his lawyer Sushil Kumar. In the letter, which Guru wrote to his lawyer in 2004, while he was lodged in Ward no 6 (High-Security Ward) Jail number 1 of Tihar how Davender Singh, posted at J-K Police's State Task Force at Humhama in Kashmir, asked him to take one “Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi” in 2001 to rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him".

On Saturday, the police arrested two top militants, Naveed Babu, Rafi Rather and a lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir, along with Dy SP anti-hijacking, Davender Singh, in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The trio was on the way to Jammu. Babu, a former special police officer (SPO), had deserted the police force in 2017 and was among the two top Hizbul Mujahedeen commanders.